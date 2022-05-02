If you were watching the series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies, then you probably realized that it was getting a bit ridiculous in terms of the trash talk. Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant continuously went back and forth and it didn't really seem like it was necessary. KAT was acting out of character, all while Morant was dancing on the T-Wolves logo after a first-round series in which he wasn't very good.

This behavior did not sit right with plenty of pundits out there, including the basketball account Ball Don't Stop, who was very adamant about how Morant and KAT we're doing too much. In the Instagram post below, he even laid out all the reasons why the series was a bit of a mess.





"Morant and Brooks dancing on that logo after the Grizzlies grinded out a win over the play in #7 team as a #2 seed in round one. Not a good msg to send to the veteran Dubs," he wrote. "KAT waving goodbye to the crowd after blowing a 10-point lead in the 4th quarter of a series they choked leads in multiple times and basically gave away. You’d maybe see this if a team lost in the Finals on their home floor in a hard fought game, from the role players. Still remember KG crying on the bench with a towel over his head when they lost to the Lakers in 04."

As you can see down below, Damian Lillard agreed with all of these sentiments as he reposted Ball Don't Stop on Instagram, all while saying "must read caption." Needless to say, Lillard wants to see just a tiny bit of a decorum from these young stars.

Let us know what you thought of the Grizzlies & T-Wolves series, in the comments section down below.