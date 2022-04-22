Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies seemed truly down and out last night as they played against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Timberwolves had a 26-point lead in the first half and they even had a 21-point lead in the second. Despite this, the T-Wolves experienced one of the worst collapses in playoff history as they allowed the Grizzlies to get on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter.

In the end, the Grizzlies were able to pull off the win, and now, they have a 2-1 lead in the series. It was a truly embarrassing predicament to be in for the T-Wolves, and it is made even worse by the fact that they were talking a lot of smack throughout the game, and it was all picked up through hot mics.

Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

For instance, when the game was getting a bit out of hand early on, Karl-Anthony Towns was making fun of the Grizzlies, saying "we in Minnesota now." The internet never misses anything and when the T-Wolves ended up losing the game, fans took to Twitter to post the audio as a way to make fun of Towns.

Even Morant couldn't help but get in on the fun as he took to Twitter as well with a quote tweet of the clip, saying "we in Minnesota now." Of course, Morant was simply mocking Towns and there is no doubt that this is a message to the T-Wolves. You can never count out the Grizzlies, and last night was a prime example of what happens if you get a little too cocky.

Now, the Timberwolves will look to tie up this series. If they can't get it done, then this series will most certainly be out of reach.