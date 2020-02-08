NBA officials missed a glaringly obvious call at the end of the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Jazz, Friday night, which cost the Blazers the game.

Rudy Gobert clearly committed goaltending by blocking Damian Lillard's lay-up long after it hit the blackboard with 11 seconds left in the game.

The Blazers ended up losing 117-114 to the Jazz.

"We get to the last play of the game, and they miss an easy call," Lillard said after the game. "And then they tell us that's an easy no-call, like that was obviously not a goaltend. Cost us a fucking game, man. Cost us a game."

The officials later admitted they were wrong, but for Lillard, an apology wasn't enough: "We don’t wanna hear this punk Ass shit," he tweeted early Saturday.

"There ain't no way to take the sting out of it," Lillard told ESPN. "We can't have the game back. They cost us the game. It's a loss on our record. We in the playoff race and we need every game we can get and we had that type of effort, and they missed an easy call like that. And then you want us to walk away and say nothing. Cost us the game. Of course, we gonna have something to say about it. Man, that's B.S."

The Trail Blazers are currently ranked 9th in the Western Conference standings.