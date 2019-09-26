ESPN has been ruffling some feathers with its recent NBA top 100 player rankings and for good reason. There are some players who are ranked way too high and others who have been placed way too low. These lists always create a ton of debate but this year it seems like ESPN has polarized people more than ever before. Perhaps the most egregious rankings on the list come in the form of Klay Thompson and Zion Williamson.

Williamson has yet to play a single game in the NBA, yet he was blessed with a 42nd place ranking. Meanwhile, Thompson who is arguably one of the best shooters of all-time was placed 49th. With Thompson being injured for half the season, some feel as though it makes sense to see him that low. In the comments of a recent Instagram post, Portland Trail Blazers star Damien Lillard let his feelings be known and as you can imagine, he's not in agreement with ESPN.

"Man stop w the BS," Lillard wrote before adding: "49 is wild in the first place." It seems as though fans have been taking Lillard's side on this one as Thompson deserves a lot higher than 49th. Once he comes back to the Warriors, he'll be as determined as ever to prove the "experts" wrong.

Meanwhile, Lillard was ranked 9th on the list, with LeBron James coming in third. Let us know in the comments what you think of the list.

