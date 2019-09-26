For many basketball fans, LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of this generation. While he may not have the most championships, his statistics speak for themselves and every single year, he finds ways to impress people with his play on the court. In what was considered an off-year for James last season, he still managed to average 28-7-7 which are superstar numbers by anyone else's standards. Coming into this season, he will have a fire in his eyes as he tried to avenge the Lakers mistakes from last season. The Lakers are one of the favorites to win it all and with a great supporting cast around him, James could do some serious damage.

With all of this in mind, fans were surprised today when ESPN revealed its top 100 players in the NBA for the 2019-2020 season. The top 10 seemed to make a lot of sense although LeBron's placement was considered to be a little off. As of right now, he is ranked as the third-best player in the league, with the top two spots not determined yet.

It's believed Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will take up spots one and two although no one knows the order. Regardless, fans were upset about LeBron's ranking and were quick to let ESPN know in the comments.

Check out some of the best replies below and let us know how you feel about LeBron's ranking.