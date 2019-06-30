Damian Lillard has been a star for the Portland Trailblazers since he arrived there in 2012. His loyalty to the team that drafted him is admirable. Of course, the Blazers have had their struggles but they made it to the Western Conference finals this year, which means they have the ability to compete for a championship. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Lillard will be resigning with the Blazers for a super max contract.

It's being reported that Lillard signed a four-year, $196 million super maximum contract extension. Lillard has two years and roughly $61 million left on his current deal. The extension would keep him in Portland through the 2024-25 season. He is one of four NBA players to average at least 25 points and 5 assists per game in each of the past four seasons, along with Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and James Harden. That's good company.

The NBA 2019 free agency will be opening up tonight, and with all the madness predicted to go down, it's good to see a top talent staying put. Other stars such as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and Jimmy Butler are expected to make big moves in the next 24 hours. We'll continue to keep you updated throughout the whirlwind of the offseason.