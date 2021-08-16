NBA superstar Damian Lillard just so happens to be a very talented artist in the rap game. For years now, Lillard has gone by the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A. and with each new project, he has shown improvement. Just recently, Lillard dropped a new song called The Juice which is the lead single to his new album Different On Levels The Lord Allowed. This new effort is going to be coming out on Friday, August 20th, and fans are excited to hear what he has in store.

To help promote this brand new album, Dame has linked up with Adidas for a brand new sneaker collab on the Adidas NMD R1 V2. The shoes can be found in the images below, and as you can see, this is a pretty bold colorway.

Most of the shoe is black although pink highlights make their way throughout. On one side we have the phrase "we just strivin' for equality/acknowledge me," while the other side has a barcode. The Dame D.O.L.L.A logo is then placed on the tongue, which acts as a nice finishing touch.

These shoes are already available for purchase and can be found in the link attached to Dame's tweet. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

