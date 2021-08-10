mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dame D.O.L.L.A Drops Off New Single "The Juice"

Mitch Findlay
August 10, 2021 10:36
The Juice
Dame D.O.L.L.A. Feat. Jane Handcock

Dame D.O.L.L.A sets the stage for his new album with lead single "The Juice," featuring vocals from Jane Handcock.


Shortly after taking home the gold medal for men's basketball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Dame D.O.L.L.A is back with the lead single of his upcoming album Different On Levels The Lord Allowed. "The Juice" features guest vocals from Jane Handcock, who floats over the warbling synth instrumental before Dame takes flight. Lyrically, Dolla proceeds to vent about the industry as he sees it, emphasizing the high-stakes that accompany a rap career. 

"I ride my own wave, facts but I’m intrigued by a few," he raps. "I see potential but I’m probably just deceived by the view / My heart’s sincere as it appears, man, I’m three hundred proof." Overall, the track is somewhat of a slow-burner, which allows Dame to connect with his listeners on a more direct level; while it might not be quite so infectious as some of his previous drops, it certainly goes a long way where character development is concerned. 

Check out "The Juice" now, and be sure to keep an eye out for Dame D.O.L.L.A's upcoming album Different On Levels The Lord Allowed. Do you think he's basketball's best rapper, as he once declared himself to be?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I ride my own wave, facts but I’m intrigued by a few
I see potential but I’m probably just deceived by the view
My heart’s sincere as it appears, man, I’m three hundred proof

Dame D.O.L.L.A. Jane Handcock
