And the fallout from the Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing season-ending loss to the San Franciso 49ers continues. If you don't know, Dak Prescott came under fire for encouraging Cowboy fans to throw garbage at the NFL referees who, in Dak's opinion, conducted terrible officiating in the primetime playoff game. In response, many pundits of the sports world had choice words for the Dallas Quarterback, feeling that Dak behaved irresponsibly, with one of these naysayers being NBA referees. The National Basketball Referees Association has since called for Dak to face some accountability for "condoning violence" against the NFL's officials at the end of their playoff game.

During the said game, Dak took it upon himself to execute a QB sneak running up the middle of the field instead of running out-of-bounds--causing the clock to continue whining down. Then, with no timeouts, Dak attempted to spike the ball, but the referee needed to spot the ball before the next play could be called. Unfortunately for Dallas, they would not have enough time to get get the snap off in time, resulting in a season-ending loss and, of course, Dak's infamous encouragement of fans throwing trash officials as he answered a reporter asking Dak about his thoughts throwing trash at the referees.

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In an official statement from the NBRA posted to their Twitter account, the NBRA stated that they "condemn the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials. As an NFL leader, he should know better."

With new comments being made about the sage every day, it seems, we're sure this isn't the last of this Dak-Dallas-drama.

Do you feel Dak was in the wrong? What do you think the NFL will do regarding Dak? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to stick around HotNewHipHop as we receive updates on this matter.