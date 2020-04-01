DaBaby's Anticipated "Find My Way" Has Arrived

Ever since DaBaby previewed his new single "Find My Way" on Instagram, the acoustic-guitar driven banger has been highly anticipated. Especially given the notable differences in Baby's flow, as he finds new pockets and implements melodies like the pre-breakout mixtape days. It's certainly a promising direction for the rapper's upcoming third studio album, and given that the track comes equipped with an ambitious Reel Goats-directed crime thriller video it might just be his biggest release to date.

By now, DaBaby's generosity with snippets has pretty much unveiled the song in its entirety, largely in part to an acoustic version with the ubiquitous six-string artist Einer Banks. Nevertheless, a studio version is always appreciated, and "Find My Way" has all the making of a full-fledged hit. Between the passionate delivery, the seductive yet dangerous production, and Baby's confident delivery, we could be seeing an entirely different side of the Kirk rapper in a few months' time.

That's not to say he softened his demeanor . "I text her once, she don't respond, I won't say, 'Hi,' again," he raps, in the opening verse. "YNW Melly, I got murder on my mind again, I'm with the shits, I kill him twice if he could die again / And if you think 'bout tryin' me, better try again." Check out "Find My Way" now, as well as the cinematic Bonnie & Clyde-inspired music video, right now. Are you enjoying this new sound from DaBaby?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I text her once, she don't respond, I won't say, 'Hi,' again

YNW Melly, I got murder on my mind again,

I'm with the shits, I kill him twice if he could die again

And if you think 'bout tryin' me, better try again