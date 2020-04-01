mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby's Anticipated "Find My Way" Has Arrived

Mitch Findlay
April 01, 2020 12:14
1.5K Views
153
17
2020 Interscope 2020 Interscope
2020 Interscope

Find My Way
DaBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
80% (19)
Rate
Audience Rating
13 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

DaBaby's flow is the star of the show on his new single "Find My Way," his most stylistically daring track in a minute.


Ever since DaBaby previewed his new single "Find My Way" on Instagram, the acoustic-guitar driven banger has been highly anticipated. Especially given the notable differences in Baby's flow, as he finds new pockets and implements melodies like the pre-breakout mixtape days. It's certainly a promising direction for the rapper's upcoming third studio album, and given that the track comes equipped with an ambitious Reel Goats-directed crime thriller video it might just be his biggest release to date.

By now, DaBaby's generosity with snippets has pretty much unveiled the song in its entirety, largely in part to an acoustic version with the ubiquitous six-string artist Einer Banks. Nevertheless, a studio version is always appreciated, and "Find My Way" has all the making of a full-fledged hit. Between the passionate delivery, the seductive yet dangerous production, and Baby's confident delivery, we could be seeing an entirely different side of the Kirk rapper in a few months' time. 

That's not to say he softened his demeanor . "I text her once, she don't respond, I won't say, 'Hi,' again," he raps, in the opening verse. "YNW Melly, I got murder on my mind again, I'm with the shits, I kill him twice if he could die again / And if you think 'bout tryin' me, better try again." Check out "Find My Way" now, as well as the cinematic Bonnie & Clyde-inspired music video, right now. Are you enjoying this new sound from DaBaby?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I text her once, she don't respond, I won't say, 'Hi,' again
YNW Melly, I got murder on my mind again,
I'm with the shits, I kill him twice if he could die again
And if you think 'bout tryin' me, better try again

DaBaby
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  15  3
  17
  1.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DaBaby new song
17 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DaBaby's Anticipated "Find My Way" Has Arrived
153
17
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject