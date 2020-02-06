DaBaby Goes Off On New Banger "Shut Up"

"How'd they let Baby get rich, he be broad day with them sticks," raps DaBaby, in the opening lines of his heated new single "Shut Up." No doubt the hip-hop police are watching this one with furrowed brows and grumbles aplenty. Undeterred by their efforts to stop his bag, DaBaby seems to have decided that hustle and motivation were the moves. Taking to a brooding instrumental from DJ Kid, the budding superstar absolutely snaps on the leeches and fakes eying his circle with vulture-esque motives. Consider this one a warning.

"How the fuck his songs sound the same, but he laughing to the bank every week?" ponders DaBaby. Declaring himself the GOAT only a few lines later, he assures challengers that he's still willing to do the dirty work if provoked. Given all the media negativity surrounding his name of late, it's no wonder he took to the booth to vent. Check out the new banger from DaBaby right here, complete with some visuals shot by ReelGoats.

Quotable Lyrics

Turn up on a stupid-ass n***

She was real skinny when I met her

Fucked her 'til her booty got bigger

I'ma let you n***as stay lost, let you listen to the blogs

Let you think I ain't the goat, huh-uh

Walk in with a big .45 and it's already cocked when I pull it out, don't run