DaBaby & Famous Dex Team Up On Roney's "Drop"

There's not many like Toronto's Roney. The rapper's been at it for years, blowing up in his city and across Canada. He's yet to have his real break out moment but perhaps, 2020 might be the year we see it happen. As he keeps the momentum going in 2020, he's kicked things off on a major note with his new single, "Drop" featuring DaBaby and Famous Dex. The production does teeter more towards DaBaby and Famous Dex style with a distorted bass leading the way.

Although this might not be a typical beat to hear Roney on, he's proven on several occasions that he can eat any beat that comes his way. Hopefully, this new single is a sign he has another project on the way this year.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on the way with the blick

My bodyguard is my bitch

My n***as still knock you down

But he ain't liftin' a fist

He don't got dozens of clips

He know he never gon' miss

He put a potato on it

Blew it and turned you to chips

