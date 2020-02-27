mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby & Famous Dex Team Up On Roney's "Drop"

Aron A.
February 27, 2020 18:40
449 Views
00
0
Via Soundcloud Via Soundcloud
Via Soundcloud

Drop
Roney Feat. DaBaby & Famous Dex

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Roney teams up with DaBaby and Famous Dex for a banger.


There's not many like Toronto's Roney. The rapper's been at it for years, blowing up in his city and across Canada. He's yet to have his real break out moment but perhaps, 2020 might be the year we see it happen. As he keeps the momentum going in 2020, he's kicked things off on a major note with his new single, "Drop" featuring DaBaby and Famous Dex. The production does teeter more towards DaBaby and Famous Dex style with a distorted bass leading the way. 

Although this might not be a typical beat to hear Roney on, he's proven on several occasions that he can eat any beat that comes his way. Hopefully, this new single is a sign he has another project on the way this year.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm on the way with the blick
My bodyguard is my bitch
My n***as still knock you down
But he ain't liftin' a fist
He don't got dozens of clips
He know he never gon' miss
He put a potato on it
Blew it and turned you to chips

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  449
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Roney DaBaby Famous Dex
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DaBaby & Famous Dex Team Up On Roney's "Drop"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject