DaBaby & Famous Dex Team Up On Roney's "Drop"

There's not many like Toronto's Roney. The rapper's been at it for years, blowing up in his city and across Canada. He's yet to have his real break out moment but perhaps, 2020 might be the year we see it happen. As he keeps the momentum going in 2020, he's kicked things off on a major note with his new single, "Drop" featuring DaBaby and Famous Dex. The production does teeter more towards DaBaby and Famous Dex style with a distorted bass leading the way.
Although this might not be a typical beat to hear Roney on, he's proven on several occasions that he can eat any beat that comes his way. Hopefully, this new single is a sign he has another project on the way this year.
Quotable Lyrics
I'm on the way with the blick
My bodyguard is my bitch
My n***as still knock you down
But he ain't liftin' a fist
He don't got dozens of clips
He know he never gon' miss
He put a potato on it
Blew it and turned you to chips