Curren$y Slides Through With "Welcome To Jet Life Recordings"

It's hard to imagine how much music Curren$y hasn't released. There hasn't been a year that's gone by in the past decade where Curren$y hasn't released numerous projects within the span of 12 months. Even with a pandemic, he keeps the streets flooded with new music to smoke to.

This week, the rapper returned with Welcome To Jet Life Recordings. Stacked with 10 tracks, Spitta recruits members of the Jet Life roster to highlight the new project such as T.Y., Black Cobain, G Style, and Fendi P.

The release of Welcome To Jet Life Recording comes shortly after he released his collaborative EPs with Harry Fraud, Director's Cut, and the Bonus Footage EPs.

Check out the latest offering from Curren$y below. What's your favorite Curren$y project of the year?