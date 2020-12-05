mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curren$y Slides Through With "Welcome To Jet Life Recordings"

Aron A.
December 05, 2020 11:21
155 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
Curren$y

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Spitta is back with his follow-up to his recent collaborative projects with Harry Fraud.


It's hard to imagine how much music Curren$y hasn't released. There hasn't been a year that's gone by in the past decade where Curren$y hasn't released numerous projects within the span of 12 months. Even with a pandemic, he keeps the streets flooded with new music to smoke to.

This week, the rapper returned with Welcome To Jet Life Recordings. Stacked with 10 tracks, Spitta recruits members of the Jet Life roster to highlight the new project such as T.Y., Black Cobain, G Style, and Fendi P. 

The release of Welcome To Jet Life Recording comes shortly after he released his collaborative EPs with Harry FraudDirector's Cut, and the Bonus Footage EPs. 

Check out the latest offering from Curren$y below. What's your favorite Curren$y project of the year? 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Curren$y Slides Through With "Welcome To Jet Life Recordings"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject