Curren$y Reaches Big Dog Level On "Jermaine Dupri"

Curren$y has a massive discography that only keeps on growing. The NOLA rapper is a vet in the rap game whose passion for his craft hasn't diminished over the years. He's maintained a strong sense of his artistry and brand, even when he's crossing over into the worlds of his collaborators.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, Collection Agency, marking the release of his first project of the year. The album is a 10 song effort with a sole feature coming from Larry June. "Jermaine Dupri" is a stand-out record arriving towards the middle of the project. Curren$y details his lavish lifestyle filled with budsmoke and muscle cars while referencing Jermaine Dupri's episode of Cribs where he showed off his Bentley Continental T.

Quotable Lyrics

Some of my cars self-park, but I don't trust it

All them funky bitches who think they smart play Mario Kart with they hearts

See a OG nod slow, I'll low-key tear you apart

