Curren$y & Kino Beats Team Up On "Under The Moon"

Aron A.
September 19, 2021 10:58
Another highlight off of Curren$y and KinoBeats' "Matching Rolexes."


There are few rappers out there who are putting in work like Curren$y. The New Orleans MC has continued to put out quality projects at a rapid pace over the past 10 years without really taking a break. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like he has any intention of trying to space out releases as he already dropped three projects before September came around. On Friday, he and Kino Beats shared their latest collaborative projects, Matching Rolexes.

One of the many highlights of the project is "Under The Moon." Kino Beats pairs up a dreamy vocal sample with a shredding guitar that perfectly fits Spitta's smoked-out flow. 

Spitta already has several albums lined up before the years come to an end. Next up is Still Stoned Ocean which is due out on October 8th, followed by Regatta with Harry Fraud.

Quotable Lyrics
Y'aint for sale, spittin' motion pictures
Smoked out at the Oscars, parked sports cars next to the helicopter
Red carpet sponsored by designers
See my fresh looks and direct deposits
I get paid all day, I am a product

Curren$y
