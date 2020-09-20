Curren$y & Harry Fraud Is On The Late Night Grind On "Work Too Hard"

Curren$y and Harry Fraud just blessed the masses with their latest project, The Director's Cut, marking their second joint project of the year. Stacked with massive features from Uncle Snoop to Trippie Redd, Curren$y continues to prove that he's at his best when he's on his own. "Work Too Hard" is a perfect example of this. Fraud chops off jazzy sax loops fitting while Curren$y reflects on his unmatched hustle. "I work too hard to let a bitch destroy it," he raps on the hook.

Spitta and Harry Fraud have proven to have unmatched chemistry on wax on numerous occasions. The Director's Cut follows the release of The OutRunners that they dropped earlier this year.

Peep a standout off of their new project below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Got my charged up homies with me, they don't wanna hear nothing

About n***as approaching me or shorting me money

Before I finish the sentence saying "do it", they done it

House shakin' 'cause my car runnin'

Outran 'em off road in a black Hummer

