mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curren$y & Harry Fraud Is On The Late Night Grind On "Work Too Hard"

Aron A.
September 20, 2020 10:23
198 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Work Too Hard
Curren$y & Harry Fraud

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Curren$y and Harry Fraud reap the fruits of their labor on "Work Too Hard."


Curren$y and Harry Fraud just blessed the masses with their latest project, The Director's Cut, marking their second joint project of the year. Stacked with massive features from Uncle Snoop to Trippie Redd, Curren$y continues to prove that he's at his best when he's on his own. "Work Too Hard" is a perfect example of this. Fraud chops off jazzy sax loops fitting while Curren$y reflects on his unmatched hustle. "I work too hard to let a bitch destroy it," he raps on the hook. 

Spitta and Harry Fraud have proven to have unmatched chemistry on wax on numerous occasions. The Director's Cut follows the release of The OutRunners that they dropped earlier this year.

Peep a standout off of their new project below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Got my charged up homies with me, they don't wanna hear nothing
About n***as approaching me or shorting me money
Before I finish the sentence saying "do it", they done it
House shakin' 'cause my car runnin'
Outran 'em off road in a black Hummer

Curren$y
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  198
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Curren$y Harry Fraud
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Curren$y & Harry Fraud Is On The Late Night Grind On "Work Too Hard"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject