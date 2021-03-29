Curly Sav Taps G Herbo On Menacing New Single "50 Shots"

Curly Savv has been rising the ranks of Brooklyn's drill scene over the past few years alongside his frequently collaborative partner Dah Dah. However, in the past year and a half, he's established himself a solid solo force in the rising sound. As drill continues to form regional scenes across the globe, Savv connected with one of the pioneers of the sound this week for this latest single.

G Herbo comes through for the assist on Curly Savv's menacing new banger, "50 Shots." The icy production is driven by the sliding 808s as Savv juxtaposes the volatile environment that he's accustom to and his love for designer jeans. Meanwhile, Herbo brings out Lil Herb for his verse as he brings us back to his days in Chicago.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch we was scorin' so much

That we ended the war, that's word to my glizzy

Ask 'bout No Limit, word 'round the city, shorty nem busy

