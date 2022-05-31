cupcakKe Got All The Drip On Her New Single "H2Hoe"

It's been roughly four years since cupcakKe unveiled her last project, Eden but she's continued to pump out heat. Since the top of the year, she's unveiled new collabs alongside COBRAH and Uma Kompton, as well as the "PTPOM (Shemix)" ft. ShantiiP and Tay Money. However, it looks like she's now revving up for the summertime with the release of her new single, "H2Hoe." Cupcakke's lyrical prowess shines through sex-posi bars. She ties together the witty wordplay on her verse with an infectious hook that's bound to have the summer on lock.

"H2Hoe" arrives a few weeks after dropping her remix of Nicki Minaj's "We Go Up." Hopefully, the influx of new music in recent times is a sign that she has a new album on the way.

Quotable Lyrics

Come and motorboat me today

Titties sittin' like Rolling Ray

Hit it twice, double tap this page

Make the pussy stretch like minimum wage

