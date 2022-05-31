mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

cupcakKe Got All The Drip On Her New Single "H2Hoe"

Aron A.
May 31, 2022 11:53
104 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

H2Hoe
cupcakKe

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

cupcakKe unveils her latest single, "H2Hoe."


It's been roughly four years since cupcakKe unveiled her last project, Eden but she's continued to pump out heat. Since the top of the year, she's unveiled new collabs alongside COBRAH and Uma Kompton, as well as the "PTPOM (Shemix)" ft. ShantiiP and Tay Money. However, it looks like she's now revving up for the summertime with the release of her new single, "H2Hoe." Cupcakke's lyrical prowess shines through sex-posi bars. She ties together the witty wordplay on her verse with an infectious hook that's bound to have the summer on lock. 

"H2Hoe" arrives a few weeks after dropping her remix of Nicki Minaj's "We Go Up." Hopefully, the influx of new music in recent times is a sign that she has a new album on the way.

Quotable Lyrics
Come and motorboat me today
Titties sittin' like Rolling Ray
Hit it twice, double tap this page
Make the pussy stretch like minimum wage

cupcakKe
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS cupcakKe Got All The Drip On Her New Single "H2Hoe"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject