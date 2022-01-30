mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cousin Stizz Drops "LBS" Single, Announces February Project "JUST FOR YOU"

Thomas Galindo
January 30, 2022 17:11
The Boston native is dropping a new project in two weeks.


Bostonian rapper Cousin Stizz's consistency has long been underrated since the mid-2010s. With projects like his 2017 debut studio album One NightOnly and 2019's Trying to Find My Next Thrill, his potent lyricism, elite versatility and colorful storytelling has helped him persist in the rap landscape of the last half-decade.

Stizz still looks to keep progressing and improving, as he is now looking to release his next project JUST FOR YOU on February 11. As he announced this forthcoming project, he simultaneously released a promotional single for the tape titled "LBS."


"LBS" puts Stizz's trademark drawl and imposing lyricism on full display. Tired of the bullsh*t, Stizz emphasizes how you either level up in life, or fall to the side. 

After a couple of stellar singles in 2021, Cousin Stizz is now ready to put out his first project since 2019. Check out one of its pre-released singles "LBS" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Watch everything, what you seein' ain't a cinema
But it ain't a problem, cut all that little boy sh*t out
All the little ones gettin' big now
Things gotta go and get, ain't no way of knowin' it

Cousin Stizz
