mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Courtney Bell & Icewear Vezzo Are On Their Bully On "Deebo"

Aron A.
March 15, 2021 16:00
146 Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Deebo
Courtney Bell Feat. Icewear Vezzo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Courtney Bell connects with Icewear Vezzo for his Friday-inspired offering, "Deebo."


It's only been a few months since Detroit rapper unleashed his project, Poverty Stricken. The rapper's body of work includes appearances from artists like REASON and DCMBR, as well as production from !llmind and Justice League, among others. Regardless of who's on the track, Courtney Bell always holds his own, showcasing his emotional depth and lyrical abilities all at the same time.

This morning, the rapper returned with his latest single inspired by the protagonist of Ice Cube's cult classic, Friday. Bell pairs up with fellow Detroit native Icewear Vezzo on "Deebo," a menacing banger with production that's equal parts sinister and animated. Bell and Icewear Vezzo pop their shit without hesitancy, detailing the ways of the streets and their status as rappers.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Tried to leave but they need healin'
Who gon' speak if I don't stop 'em?
Fuck a chain, I bought the hood
Built a block up with my patnas
Find a all town and lock it when you playin' with them outlets

Courtney Bell
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  146
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Courtney Bell Icewear Vezzo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Courtney Bell & Icewear Vezzo Are On Their Bully On "Deebo"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject