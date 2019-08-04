Police wonder why they have a bad rep but this latest story about an Indianapolis cop might explain it. A cop accused a McDonald's employee of taking a bite of their burger last week in Indianapolis. “I started to warm up my McChicken and I noticed several small bites. I know I didn’t eat it. No one else was around. I said, ‘You know what? I am going to the McDonald’s to see if they can get that taken care of... I just wanted to find out who the person was and they deal with that person in an appropriate way," the officer, DJ, told WTHR. Of course, these allegations launched an investigation into the McDonald's location and its employee.



Tim Boyle/Getty Images

These type of claims are the type to get someone fired from their job, and even worse, under arrest for tampering with food. But as it turns out, the police officer in fact forgot that he actually took a bite out of the sandwich before placing it in the refrigerator for a few hours.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office released this statement on the matter:

“Last week, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee purchased a McChicken sandwich from the McDonald’s location at 3828 W Morris Street, Indianapolis. The employee took a bite out of the sandwich upon starting his shift at the Marion County Jail, then placed it in the refrigerator in a break room. He returned nearly seven hours later having forgotten that he had previously bitten the sandwich. He wrongly concluded that a McDonald’s restaurant employee had tampered with his food because he is a law enforcement officer.



Our partners at McDonald’s have been helpful and have assisted in the MCSO investigation into what transpired with our employee. The investigation has determined that McDonald’s restaurant staff in no way tampered with the employee’s food. He has since formally apologized to McDonald’s. We recognize that McDonald’s is a valued civic partner, and any insinuation in private or in the media to the contrary is unfounded.”

It's situations like these that certainly make you wonder what type of vetting process goes behind recruiting law enforcement officials.

