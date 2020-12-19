Conway Triples His Net Worth & Neck Weight On "Stefon Diggs"

There hasn't been a group more dominant in 2020 than Griselda. In the midst of TikTok trends and even more auto-tuned laden flows, artists like Benny The Butcher and Conway have made a concerted effort to keep the art of rapping alive. And they've done it successfully. As we look back at a year filled with music, it's those artists who've brought hope to backpackers that have remained some of the biggest titans in the game in 2020.

From King To A God deluxe edition arrived yesterday, though it didn't include songs from the rumored tracklist floating around. However, it didn't disappoint. Over the course of an additional five tracks, Conway offers some cream-of-the-crop bars that get into the nitty gritty of the world of Buffalo they've introduced us to over the years.

Conway offers some insight into the life of a Don on "Stefon Diggs" with some help from Jae Skeese. Produced by Daringer, the two rappers pay homage to the Buffalo Bills wide-receiver as they lurk through the shadowy production with flashbacks of the trap.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

From the trenches where the savages live

Lil' n***a pull up playin' 21 Savage, he clapped him and slid

Back to his rib, uh, I'm back again, that's back-to-back wins

Back-to-back Benz, Maybach when we spin

Yeah, don't give a fuck who dropped the best tape

When I just tripled up my net worth and my neck weight

That means so many chains, gotta take them off when my neck ache, n***a

I turned a circle into squares, I'm in the best shape, n***a

