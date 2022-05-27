Conway The Machine Unleashes "Organized Grime 2"

Conway The Machine is the gift that keeps on giving. Seriously, the Buffalo rapper has no shortage of music up his sleeve. He came through with God Don't Makes Mistakes in late February, just a week after releasing Greetings Earthlings. However, he isn't stopping there. This morning, he released his new project, Organized Grime 2 in collaboration with Trillmatic. It's an 11-song effort that includes features from Benny The Butcher, Flee Lord, Rome Streetz, TF, and Vic Spencer. Producers like Farma, Mephux, Apollo Brown, and Hobgoblin are among those who contributed to the tracklist.

Check out the tracklist and project below.