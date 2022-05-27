mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway The Machine Unleashes "Organized Grime 2"

Aron A.
May 27, 2022 15:12
Organized Grime 2
Conway The Machine

The latest from Conway The Machine includes collaborations alongside Benny The Butcher, Flee Lord, and more.


Conway The Machine is the gift that keeps on giving. Seriously, the Buffalo rapper has no shortage of music up his sleeve. He came through with God Don't Makes Mistakes in late February, just a week after releasing Greetings Earthlings. However, he isn't stopping there. This morning, he released his new project, Organized Grime 2 in collaboration with Trillmatic. It's an 11-song effort that includes features from Benny The Butcher, Flee Lord, Rome Streetz, TF, and Vic Spencer. Producers like Farma, Mephux, Apollo Brown, and Hobgoblin are among those who contributed to the tracklist.

Check out the tracklist and project below. 

  1. Intro
  2. Chop 22
  3. Phone Call
  4. Murder He Wrote ft. Rome Streetz
  5. Marathon ft. Benny The Butcher & Flee Lord
  6. Intermission
  7. State
  8. From The Bottom
  9. Soul Cry ft. TF
  10. Keep Up ft. Vic Spencer
  11. Outro
MIXTAPES Conway The Machine Unleashes "Organized Grime 2"
