Conway The Machine & Daringer Get Spooky On "Raw Oysters"

Conway The Machine has reason to be proud, having turned in one of the year's best performances with three stellar albums -- including one of 2020's best in From King To A God. And with his Shady Records debut set to land next year, Conway opted to close out December with a Deluxe Edition upgrade to his latest effort. As expected, the beats are spooky and the bars are incredible, qualities exemplified by the Daringer-laced opening track "Raw Oysters," an atmospheric dose of that classic Griselda sound.

As previously touched on in "Spurs 3" among other standout From King cuts, Conway's apparent frustration with being overlooked continues to drive him, venomously reflecting on the influence he and his compatriots have been widely uncredited for. "Machine, you made me wanna rap again," your favorite rapper say / Snatch a page from my book, get all the praise and all the accolades," he raps, catching a slick pocket. "Before that, they autotune, stuck in that lean and snappin' days / Now they who brought it back, what all the blogs and podcasts will say." True, we did say that, didn't we?

Be sure to check out Conway's expansion of From King To A God right here, and keep an eye out for his anticipated God Don't Make Mistakes -- an album that may very well be his last, if previous retirement talk is to be believed.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Drum work mean all the guns got drums, that's just how bad it get

I shoot that n**ga right in front of his kids, that's just how mad I get

