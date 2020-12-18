Conway Dominates On "From King To A God (Deluxe)" Featuring 5 Additional Songs

Eminem isn't the only artist to drop a deluxe version of an album today. Conway The Machine first gave us From King to a God back in September, and on Friday (December 8), the Griselda star returned with an updated version of his much-praised project. The rapper has been hailed as one of the hardest working artists in the rap game as Griselda is known for keeping their fans fed with each release, and Conway is sure that this deluxe album is the standout of the year.

"Don’t pay attention to what the nerds at the blogs and podcasts say, THIS IS THE ILLEST SH*T OF 2020," wrote the rapper on his Instagram page. When we previously sat down with him, Conway told us that he wanted to show his evolution as an artist on From King to a God. "I made some strides lyrically, artistically, and creatively, so I just wanted to showcase that and show them that I ain’t no one-trick pony," the rapper told HNHH. "I’m really nice with this sh*t. That’s the main message I wanted to drive home."

This latest version hosts five additional tracks with features from Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius, so stream Conway's From King to a God (Deluxe) and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. From Kin

2. Fear of God ft. Dej Loaf

3. Lemon ft. Method Man

4. Dough & Damani

5. Juvenile Hell ft. Flee Lord, Havoc, Lloyd Banks

6. Words From Shay (Interlude)

7. Front Lines

8. Anza ft. Armani Caesar

9. Seen Everything But Jesus ft. Freddie Gibbs

10. Words From Shay (Interlude 2)

11. Spurs 3 ft. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn

12. Forever Droppin Tears ft. El Camino

13. Jesus Khrysis

14. Nothin Less

15. Raw Oysters

16. Ameenah's Van

17. Crack In The Nineties ft. Jae Skeese & 7xvethegenius

18. Serena vs Venus

19. Stefon Diggs ft. Jae Skeese