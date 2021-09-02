Conway Links With DJ Premier & Young Noble On "Lessons Of Legend

Today, a new collaboration has arrived between Conway The Machine, Young Noble of The Outlawz, and the legendary DJ Premier behind the boards.

At over five minutes, "Lessons Of Legends" is a slow-burning dose of bar-heavy hip-hop, with Noble setting a tone within his opening bars. "Scholar rock god trying to break up a fight, they caught my n***a Pac through the door at the light," he raps. "They hit B.I.G through the door at the light, was that a coincidence or two planned hits?" From there, he proceeds to pay homage to hip-hop's lost ones before passing the baton to Machine around the midway mark.

"Lost a lot of legends but legends never die," spits Conway. "Live forever through the music and the pressure they apply / they definitely inspired me to strive for perfection when I rhyme / you see how exceptionally I glide." Fans of lyrically-driven and raw golden-age hip-hop should definitely check this one out, and be sure to show some love to Young Noble, Machine, and Primo in the comments below.

