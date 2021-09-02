mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway Links With DJ Premier & Young Noble On "Lessons Of Legend

Mitch Findlay
September 02, 2021 11:52
Lessons Of Legends
Young Noble (The Outlawz) Feat. Conway The Machine
Produced by DJ Premier

Conway The Machine links up with Young Noble of The Outlawz and DJ Premier for "Lessons Of Legends."


Today, a new collaboration has arrived between Conway The Machine, Young Noble of The Outlawz, and the legendary DJ Premier behind the boards.

At over five minutes, "Lessons Of Legends" is a slow-burning dose of bar-heavy hip-hop, with Noble setting a tone within his opening bars. "Scholar rock god trying to break up a fight, they caught my n***a Pac through the door at the light," he raps. "They hit B.I.G through the door at the light, was that a coincidence or two planned hits?" From there, he proceeds to pay homage to hip-hop's lost ones before passing the baton to Machine around the midway mark. 

"Lost a lot of legends but legends never die," spits Conway. "Live forever through the music and the pressure they apply / they definitely inspired me to strive for perfection when I rhyme / you see how exceptionally I glide." Fans of lyrically-driven and raw golden-age hip-hop should definitely check this one out, and be sure to show some love to Young Noble, Machine, and Primo in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Scholar rock god trying to break up a fight,
They caught my n***a Pac through the door at the light
They hit B.I.G through the door at the light,
Was that a coincidence or two planned hits?

Young Noble (The Outlawz)
Young Noble (The Outlawz) Conway The Machine DJ Premier
