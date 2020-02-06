Consequence Pays Respects To Kanye On "Thanks Ye"

It's becoming increasingly important to give rappers their proverbial flowers while they're still here to smell them. For an artist as self-congratulatory as Kanye West, it's not always easy to add to the load. Yet the man has given us a vast catalog of classic albums and hit songs, consistently reinventing himself with a surprising level of artistic integrity. One man who understands that more than most is Consequence, who has been working with Yeezy since the days of College Dropout. Despite an occasionally rocky road, the Queens rapper has decided to pay homage to his collaborator on "Thanks Ye."

Featuring guest vocals from Ant Clemons, Bongo ByTheWay, and Kayccy Pluto, the soulful drop finds Cons shouting out Yeezy and his Wyoming trip while skating over a beat of his own making. "Come get this money with us, thanks to Ye and his Wyoming trip, we number one and taking over," he raps, as subtle choir vocals harmonize with groovy bass and guitar. Check out the bar-heavy track for yourself now and keep a watchful eye for that new No Cap EP dropping February 18th.

Quotable Lyrics

Why not enjoy the fruits of my labor?

I bet on myself and kept increasing my wager

See I'm on the East Coast where ghost had the wallabies

And I was on the trees even harder than a koala be