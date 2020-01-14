Reebok has today introduced their newest sneaker, the Reebok Zig Kinetica, with the help of UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The announcement, which comes just days before McGregor's highly anticipated return to the octagon, marks the next phase in Reebok’s “Sport the Unexpected” campaign, celebrating bold risk takers who reshape culture by being anything but expected.

"I absolutely love these, the grip, the stability. I feel the connection from the sole to the material,” says McGregor. “I’ve been around with Reebok a long time now, and each launch, the energy level is climbing. Now we are exploding.”

Reebok’s ZigTech technology, originally introduced on 2010’s ZigPulse silhouette, set a new standard for innovation, function and disruptive design. Zig Kinetica is built around a distinct zigzag-shaped, energy-return sole that channels and returns kinetic energy using a three-part system:

Floatride Fuel: Energized bouncy foam helps deliver cushioning feel for everyday needs

Zig Energy Shell: Channels and returns kinetic energy, while providing a bold aesthetic

Zig Energy Bands: A unique outsole that expands and contracts like a rubber band to provide spring-like response

The kicks are officially slated to launch on February 21 for the retail price of $120. Continue scrolling for additional photos.

Reebok

Reebok

Reebok

Reebok