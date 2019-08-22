The man involved in a bar dispute with UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently spoke with the Irish Daily Star to give his side of the story - and to make it clear that he's 50, not 60, as some outlets previously reported.

The victim, who opened up on the condition of anonymity, explained that he thinks McGregor swung on him at the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, Ireland on April 6 because he turned down a shot of McGregor's Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey.

"I am sitting on the bar stool just having a quiet pint with my friend then all of a sudden because I refuse his drink I get a punch," the man ssaid ... "You don’t need that in life." "He is a bit of a bully, a bully with money ... I'm glad people saw the video. I don't like him." "Look-it, I can take a punch,” he told the Irish Daily Star.

The surveillance footage shows McGregor pouring Proper No. 12 for several bar patrons, and then taking a swig himself, before hitting the elderly man upside the head with a swift left hand.

TMZ reports that an investigation was opened, but there is no indication that McGregor was ever charged with anything. Check out the footage in the video embedded below.