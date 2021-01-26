"Conflicted" Co-Star Ponzo Houdini Drops Off "Another Day In The Life"

Though not a Griselda member, Buffalo rapper Ponzo Houdini made an impression following his role in Conflicted. Shortly after appearing in the street flick, Ponzo has come through to deliver a brand new single in "Another Day," a drop set to appear on his upcoming album You Know The Vibes II. Musically, the new single finds him taking to a soulful piano loop, reflecting on the hardships he's overcome and the dangers of his environment.

"My n***as gangbanging ain't wearing no bandanas, the Draco half a moon clip, that shit look bananas," he spits. "Pressure on we don't retreat, n***as vegan they don't want beef." As he flexes, his independent label Cake Boss is up "half a million during COVID-19," a testament to his work ethic and relentless hustle. While not quite as musically grimy as his fellow Buffalo emcees from the Griselda camp, Houdini still brings that same formidable energy to the mic. "You Know The Vibes II is going put everyone on notice that I am a force to be reckoned with” he pledges, ahead of his big album release on February 16th. “I’ve got features from URL’s Top Battle Rapper and rising star Tsu Surf and Adiyon Dashalon; who also starred in Griselda’s Conflicted.”

Check out the latest drop from Ponzo Houdini right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My n***as gangbanging ain't wearing no bandanas,

The Draco half a moon clip, that shit look bananas

Pressure on we don't retreat, n***as vegan they don't want beef

