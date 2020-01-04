Comme Des Garcons has cemented itself as one of the leading brands in all of streetwear so it only makes sense that they would be participating in some dope collabs with other brands. Nike has been a frequent collaborator for CDG as the two have teamed up for some dope sneakers. CDG has also become famous for its Chuck Taylor collabs with Converse. As we head into 2020, it appears as though Nike and CDG have even more sneakers on the horizon, which is great news for sneakerheads all over the world.

Thanks to new images from US11, we now have our first look at the CDG x Nike Air Max 95 collection which will be dropping in three colorways. As you can see from the photos below, there will be a black/grey colorway as well as Triple Black and Triple White offerings. The uppers seem to tear away a little bit which makes for an interesting DIY aesthetic.

According to Sole Collector, there is no release date for these just yet so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest information. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these.

