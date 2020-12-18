Amazon Studios has unveiled a series of new on-set photos of Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall's highly anticipated upcoming film, Coming 2 America, a sequel to their classic 1988 comedy, Coming to America.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The new pictures show Murphy as Akeem and Hall as Semmi. A handful of other returning cast members are shown off as well. New additions to the star-studded cast include Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, and Tracy Morgan. The film will be directed by Craig Brewer.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and ‘Coming 2 America’ to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come,” said producer Kevin Misher.

Coming 2 America will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Check out all of the new photos here.

[Via]