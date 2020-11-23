The highly anticipated sequel Coming 2 America is officially set to release through Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

The Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall led film will be directed by Craig Brewer. As for the story, King Akeem and Semmi will begin a new journey that will see them traveling the globe. James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, and Louie Anderson will also be returning for their respective roles.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and ‘Coming 2 America’ to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come,” said producer Kevin Misher.

Be on the lookout for more details regarding the upcoming film.

