COLOM81AN & Donato Take It To The "Hillside"

Today, rising melodist COLOM81AN has come through to deliver his brand new single "Hillside," teaming up with Donato for a smooth release. While he's still making a name for himself, it's clear that the young artist has all the foundational elements for success, and this latest drop marks a step in the right direction. For the most part, the vocals are confident throughout, with COLOM81AN navigating the summer-ready instrumental with a reflection on the romance of escapism.

"Hillside's where you living at, you're too scared to move out," he sings, over guitars and atmospheric synthesizers. "Luxury life you've been living at, but you don't know what to do now." While he's not exactly covering any new thematic ground, he weaves his love story with enough conviction to hold interest throughout. "Vibes all the way through," captions the singer, sharing a clip from the upcoming video on his Instagram page. "Appreciate everyone involved in this release."

Check it out for yourself now, especially if you're looking to discover a new artist on the up-and-up. Do you think COLOM81AN has the potential to become a playlist mainstay?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Hillside's where you living at, you're too scared to move out

Luxury life you've been living at, but you don't know what to do now

