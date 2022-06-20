Tragic news has struck the basketball world as it has been revealed that college player Darius Lee was shot and killed in New York over the weekend. Lee was a rising star for Houston Baptist and he was considered a huge talent and an even better person by his coaches and teammates.

According to TMZ, Lee was attending a gathering when a gunman showed up and shot nine people. There were seven men and two women injured in the gunfire, including Lee. The 21-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he eventually died of his injuries.

Following the tragic news, Lee's coach Ron Cottrell wrote some touching words about the young man. As you can see, Lee was truly beloved within the community.

"We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news," Cottrell said. "My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again some day. As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can't even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much."

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, however, a gun was found by authorities.

Our hearts go out to Lee's family during this tragic time.

