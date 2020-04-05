Coi Leray Lets Out Her Frustrations On "Messy"

Coi Leray is fed up with the bullsh*t on her new single, "Messy." Hopping on the scene a few years back, Coi Leray has been busy making a name for herself. She's put out a handful of projects including her first mixtape EveryThingCoZ in 2018 and her debut EP, EC2, last year. Now, she appears to be prepping her third body of work. According to a press release, her new single, "Messy," "sets the stage for what’s to come," and it can only be presumed that the track will find its way onto her next album. On "Messy," Coi details all the issues she has with how her significant other behaves in their relationship. At one point, Coi even questions her man's sexuality, insinuating that he could be gay based on the sheer amount of time he spends with his male friends. Her stressed inflection on certain words in the chorus creates a hypnotic effect that will leave this song swirling around in your head for days. Give "Messy" a listen and let us know if you want to hear more from Coi Leray.

Quotable Lyrics

Why you gotta always waste time?

All the back and forth, just get depressin'

You want attention but you need to learn your lesson

Yeah, we can never see eye to eye

It seems that we both goin' blind