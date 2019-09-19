mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Coca Vango Keeps It Real For The Streets On "Scared To Die"

Aron A.
September 18, 2019 20:52
57 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Scared To Die
Coca Vango

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Coca Vango is on a more contemplative on his latest effort.


Death is inevitable and Coca Vango makes it clear that he has no fear in death on his new song, "Scared To Die." The rapper's latest single is on a more mellow wave as the rapper details his commitment to the code and his loyalty to the streets. On the hook, he raps how he won't go out snitching on his co-defendants (like a certain someone) and will forever hold it down for his clique. 

More than that, Coca Vango goes explores the dark subject matter as if death is near. He details his message to his daughter if he were to die today and sends an apology to his mother for the deeds that he's done in his life. He even throws in a bit of humor and cusses out his baby mama.

Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
If I die today, tell my daughter that I love her
Man I spend no time, I need a better lawyer
Tell my baby mama, she a stupid bitch, yeah
Broke bitch, that pussy was one hit, no shit, yeah

Coca Vango
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  57
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Coca Vango new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Coca Vango Keeps It Real For The Streets On "Scared To Die"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject