Coca Vango Keeps It Real For The Streets On "Scared To Die"

Death is inevitable and Coca Vango makes it clear that he has no fear in death on his new song, "Scared To Die." The rapper's latest single is on a more mellow wave as the rapper details his commitment to the code and his loyalty to the streets. On the hook, he raps how he won't go out snitching on his co-defendants (like a certain someone) and will forever hold it down for his clique.

More than that, Coca Vango goes explores the dark subject matter as if death is near. He details his message to his daughter if he were to die today and sends an apology to his mother for the deeds that he's done in his life. He even throws in a bit of humor and cusses out his baby mama.

Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

If I die today, tell my daughter that I love her

Man I spend no time, I need a better lawyer

Tell my baby mama, she a stupid bitch, yeah

Broke bitch, that pussy was one hit, no shit, yeah