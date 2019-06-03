Coca-Cola has come out with a plethora of flavors over the years with some being much more successful than others. Humans are creatures of habit so when they taste something they're not used to, sometimes there is some heavy push back. Well, that's exactly what happened in 2006 when the soda company released Coca-Cola Blak to the world which was a coffee-flavored take on the classic drink. Americans were pretty opposed to the beverage and after a while, it was discontinued.

Over the past year, Coca-Cola has released an updated version of the coffee-infused drink called Coca-Cola Plus Coffee, which has been sold in countries like Australia, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and Poland. The drink has been catching on and now, the brand believes the beverage could work in the United States.

"That was a trend before its time," the company's chief technical officer, Nancy Quan told CNN Business. "I don't think people were ready to have a coffee portfolio within the Coca-Cola brand."

By the end of this year, Coca-Cola plans to introduce the drink in 25 other countries which will truly put it to the test. Caffeinated drinks are nothing new and have been on the upswing over the years so a coffee flavored Coke doesn't seem like too much of a stretch of the imagination.

Would you want to drink this or is it a hard pass?