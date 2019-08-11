Page Six learned from a source that CNN is looking to start a weekend show with an all-black panel. The panel would include CNN regulars, April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers. This cast was chosen due to their highly-admired appearance on "New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman" during the Democratic debates last week. The chemistry was on 10 as the political analysts took turns roasting New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential candidate, Cory Booker, for his suspicious enunciation of the line: “There’s a saying in my community that you’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.” The crew was having such a good time that April Ryan even starting crying of laughter at one point.

After receiving such positive feedback on their discussion, CNN is reportedly fast-tracking this new show's development. Not only would this satisfy a need and demand for representation, but a source told Page Six that it would allow the network to "rival MSNBC’s programming with Joy Reid, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Kendis Gibson.”

Let's pray CNN is moving as fast as they can on this project because more lively and lighthearted political discussions are definitely needed. An all-black panel would be a huge step forward in a direction that many major networks don't choose to venture towards.