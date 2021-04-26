Central Michigan quarterback John Keller and another student were victims of a shooting at an off-campus party, Saturday night, the university announced in a statement. No specific details regarding the shooting were released, but CMU President Dr. Bob Davies says local law enforcement are looking for suspects and that Keller is in serious condition.

"Local law enforcement, led by the Isabella County Sheriff, continues to investigate the incident and is searching for the suspect or suspects involved," Davies wrote in a public statement.

The university’s student newspaper, CM Life, claims that a fight broke out at the event, during which someone retrieved a weapon from their car and opened fire.

"I and many other CMU staff have personally reached out to each of the students and their families to offer support," Davies continued in his statement. "We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals."

Offensive Coordinator Kevin Barbay wrote on Twitter: "Asking for prayers for one of our quarterbacks John Keller, his family and our Central Michigan community. He is a tough young man with a great family that could use everyone’s prayers right now."

Keller started his collegiate career as a walk-on starter at Cincinnati before transferring to community college, and then to CMU.

[Via]