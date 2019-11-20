Former WWE superstar CM Punk made his first official appearance on FS1's "WWE Backstage" on Tuesday night and he had plenty to say about his former company, including his thoughts on the “overproduced” and “micromanaged" product and whether or not he's interested in an in-ring return.

In regards to the latter, Punk explained that the door is still open, though there are a number of things that would have to change first. He also made it clear that his deal with WWE Backstage is strictly with Fox, not the WWE.

“Regardless of what my answer is, there’s always going to be someone that’s upset with it,” said Punk. “As I’ve stated, I work for Fox. I haven’t talked to anyone in WWE. It’s nothing that I’m actively pursuing and interested in. But I’m 41 years old and I’ve lived and experienced life where I know to not say no, but that’s gonna be a bridge that is gonna have to be built and it might take as long as The Great Wall of China because there’s some hurdles there.”

Because he is signed with FOX and not the WWE, Punk had no issues with calling out the company's product as of late. Specifically, he labelled the recent segment between Roman Reigns and King Corbin as “garbage." He also advised Seth Rollins to quit tweeting so much and expressed excitement for the upcoming Survivor Series showdown between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio.

Check out some of the highlights from his appearance below.