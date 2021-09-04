Clyde Drexler has a lot of experience and expertise when it comes to the game of basketball. As the superstar leader of the Portland Trail Blazers, Drexler got to showcase the full extent of his talents, and it led him to some legendary matchups throughout his career. Now, Drexler is the commissioner of the BIG3, which has seem tremendous growth over the last few years. In fact, the championships are being played at the Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, which has provided a gorgeous backdrop for the league to operate in.

By now, fans are aware of the fact that the league boasts former NBA players, as well as international athletes who have proven that they can play at the highest level. The BIG3 is truly unique in that sense, as it combines players from unique backgrounds to create 3-on-3 competition that is fresh and exciting.

As Drexler got to tell HotNewHipHop today, players gravitate towards the BIG3 because 3-on-3 is what they grew up with. It brings them back to their childhood and it allows for the most talented players to truly shine.

Jamie Squire/BIG3/Getty Images

"The BIG3 is so enticing because it's half court 3-on-3 professional basketball. At this level it's never been done before," Drexler explained. "So what Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz did, they're the visionaries. And this game is something that we've played all of our lives. And to be able to do it on a professional, it's awesome. In 3-on-3 you have to be accountable on both ends of the floor. Offense and defense. You can't have any weaknesses, you can't hide in a corner or you're going to get exposed. And so it forces everyone on that floor to be a two-way player. "That's why the game is so much fun."

On Saturday, September 4th at 3:30 PM EST, the BIG3 Championship game will be played between the 3 Headed Monsters and the Trilogy. It is going to be a very good matchup, and you can read our preview here.