The Los Angeles Clippers are on the short list of teams that have a realistic shot of winning the NBA championship this season, but that doesn't mean they're content with their current roster construction.

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the Clippers "are exploring the trade market for dependable size as well as potential wing depth" ahead of the league's February 6th trade deadline.

The Clippers are currently sitting at 31-14 on the season, third best in the Western Conference, but they reportedly have some concerns about how they stack up against the conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers.

Stein writes:

"Doesn't guarantee that they'll make a deal, of course, but the Clippers are said to be concerned about their lack of muscle up front compared to the Lakers' length as well as the ongoing health issues Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are battling."

It's unclear which specific players the Clips are targeting, but there are some notable bigs that could be available via trade, including the Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond and Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams. The New York Knicks' Marcus Morris is also expected to receive plenty of interest as we approach the deadline.

Drummond, 26, is expected to decline his $28M player option after this season, which would certainly motivate Detroit to find a trade partner before the deadline. That said, the Pistons' asking price, coupled with Drummond's extension demands, may be too much for a team that recently gave up a haul of draft picks to acquire All Star forward Paul George.

We'll find out one way or another within the next two weeks.