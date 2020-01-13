Over the last few months, Jordan Brand has been coming through with a plethora of colorways for the Jordan Mars 270. For those who don't know, the shoe is a hybrid of multiple Jordan silhouettes all while incorporating the midsole technology of the Nike Air Max 270. It's a fusion that works quite well and sneakerheads have been big fans of it so far. Not to mention, these kicks are designed by Spike Lee's son, Jackson.

One of the latest colorways to hit the internet is this Clippers-inspired offering. As you can see, the upper of the shoe is mostly white while red highlights appear on the tongue and midsole. There is also a hit of blue which further accelerates the Clippers motif. Overall, it's an easily-recognizable look that will appeal to fans of the franchise. If you pair these kicks with your Clippers jersey, you'll be prepared for the court with your matching outfit.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these kicks will cost $160 USD and are set to drop soon at local retailers. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

