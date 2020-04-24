United States President Donald Trump has said a lot of weird things during his first term in the Oval Office. Perhaps his worst moments have come during the Coronavirus pandemic. Over 50,000 people have died in the country and a lot of those deaths could have been avoided had officials listened to health experts sooner. Regardless, Trump is trying to clean up the mess and reassure the public that everything is going to be okay.

Yesterday, Trump tried to do just that as he claimed that injecting yourself with disinfectants could kill the virus. Experts in the health community immediately condemned this position and today, the President backtracked saying he only meant to be sarcastic.

Now, Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum is speaking out about the President's blunder, asking how have we come to such a place in society.

Trump fans are now questioning the sanity of those who thought the President was serious. However, after four years of bizarre claims, it's certainly not a stretch to believe the President was being serious. Not to mention, he could have easily said he was only being sarcastic, as a cover-up for his ignorance. Unfortunately, we'll probably never know the real truth on that one.

As for all of you readers at home, please use your Lysol spray as intended and keep it out of your body.