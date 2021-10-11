Chuck Liddell was arrested and sent to a Los Angeles jail early Monday morning, according to a report from TMZ. Cops were called to Liddell's home in Los Angeles, as it was reported that he had allegedly gotten into a physical altercation with his wife. As the story goes, Liddell and his wife got into a verbal argument and after a while, things became physical, leading to the police call.

Liddell's wife did not need special treatment for her injuries, although, at this time, Liddell remains in jail. His bail is $20,000, and it remains to be seen when this amount will eventually be posted.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The 51-year-old former UFC fighter most recently retired from the sport of MMA back in 2018, around the same time he appeared on the American version of Celebrity Big Brother. Over the years, he has remained in the spotlight thanks to brand deals and some comments about the current state of his former sport. The news of this arrest is certainly unfortunate, and we hope that all involved are doing okay.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

