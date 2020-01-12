The long-awaited fourth season of FX's Fargo, which will star Chris Rock, is almost here. Earlier this week, the network released the first trailer for the upcoming season.

Season four will follow an African American crime syndicate which goes to war with the Italian mafia in Kansas City, Missouri during the 1950s.

Chris Rock was asked about moving into a dramatic role with Fargo by ET Canada, and he said, "Fargo always has a little comedy. But it's always more ironic. The comedy in Fargo really serves the story. It's not like 'a guy is going to be funny right now.'"

“This year, we’re really looking at the origins of the American capital crime, which is the exploitation of cheap labor,” Creator Noah Hawley explained of the upcoming season. “It took a long time for those people working to break into what we consider mainstream America.”

Fargo is an anthology by season based on the Coen Brother film of the same name. Its previous stars have included Ewan McGregor, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and more. It's received universal acclaim from critics, having received 8 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and 8 Golden Globe nominations as well as having a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season four is scheduled to premiere on FX on April 19th.