Perhaps one of the biggest trades in the NBA offseason was when the Oklahoma City Thunder sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul. It was pretty obvious that Paul and James Harden weren't meshing anymore and that both needed to see other people. With Paul going to the Thunder, he was essentially joining a team with no pieces that just don't have the ability to contend for a championship right now. Paul is nearing the end of his career and going somewhere that won't be able to contend isn't exactly ideal.

In a recent episode of Adrian Wojnarowski's Woj Pod, NBA insider Ryen Russillo spoke about the Paul trade and where he was really hoping to go. As it turns out, he wanted to go to the Eastern Conference and play with an MVP-winner.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I had heard he wanted to go to Milwaukee,” Russillo said. “Of course you’d want to go play with Giannis.”

A pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul would be pretty deadly. The Bucks were already a championship contender last season and with Paul helping them out, the team would be even more stacked. Giannis could use himself a star point guard and Paul would have fit that mold perfectly.

With this information, all you can think to yourself is what could have been.