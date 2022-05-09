Last night, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns to tie their series up at two games apiece. It was a huge win that fans were truly not expecting. It seemed like the Suns were the much better team, but now, things are evened up and the Suns have every reason to be a little bit wary right now.

Perhaps the biggest storyline from the game, however, was when a Mavericks fan allegedly pushed Chris Paul's mom and even put hands on his wife. Sources close to the situation say the whole family felt unsafe, and as you can see in the clip below, Paul was incensed as he tried to go after the fan, who appeared to be quite young.

After the game, Paul took to Twitter where he said "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!!"

From there, the Mavericks released a statement on the incident, saying “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

There is a very solid chance this fan gets banned for a very long time. Until then, however, the Mavs will be looking to up their security. You never want to see this kind of thing happen, especially to family members. They should always be off limits.