Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA and while he is respected around the league, there is no doubt that he yearns for that first career title. Up until this past season, Paul had never been to the NBA Finals, although that all changed when his Phoenix Suns proved all of the doubters wrong and made it all the way to the big dance. While they eventually lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns cemented themselves as favorites for next season, and they even have Paul for four more years.

While speaking to Gilbert Arenas on his podcast, Paul got to speak candidly about his decision to join the Suns and how there were a plethora of pieces in place that made him want to go there. Devin Booker and Monty Williams were the primary factors in the decision.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

“Some people just think about going to a team. When I thought about going to Phoenix, people didn’t even know that was in my mind. I knew Monty already. Regardless of our relationship in the past, I know his mindset. I know he prepares. Don’t nobody know, that year I played for Monty [in New Orleans] … we started out 11-1. People don’t know that," Paul explained. “How I operate in this point in my career. I’m like ‘Damn, Devin there he nice.’ I already know he a dog. Willie there. Willie Green, that’s my man. Off the court, I know him he’ll keep my mental side. So I was like man, ‘this could work’.”

Heading into next season, Paul has a real shot at winning his first title, and if the Suns built on what they did this year, then we could be in for a very interesting and entertaining season.